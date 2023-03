Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together on screen for the first time ever, and it looks like their Jodi is a blockbuster. Ranbir and Shraddha's most-awaited film has been released today on Holi, and it has been reviving massive positive resplendent across the state. Ranbir is called the perfect lover boy Mickey in the film. And fans cannot stop praising his acting skills; the audience hails him as the best actor in the entire tinsel town, as he has shown his versatility like never before. Many critics are thanking Luv Ranjan for casting Ranbir Kapoor in the film, as they feel that he has explored his untouched side, and they are happy to see him speak so much in the film, unlike other filmmakers who let his eyes do the talking. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's charm combined with trademark Luv Ranjan comedy make it an enjoyable watch

This movie very well explains the relation of this generation.#RanbirKapoor?'s acting is superb.#ShraddhaKapoor is looking Glorious !

I will give 4 stars.#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarReview pic.twitter.com/YyjDgHeNVZ — PRINCE! (@RK_Addicted) March 8, 2023

The feel good Bollywood RomCom era is back with #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. #RanbirKapoor? is charming as mickey, #ShraddhaKapoor fits in her role really well. Family portions highlight. Runtime and pacing is perfect. Went like a breeze.

A WHOLESOME FAMILY ENTERTAINER. Enjoy RKFs❤️ pic.twitter.com/n83ERys7kk — Sasta Tarantino (@Sparkhi01) March 8, 2023

While Shraddha Kapoor is the light of the film and fans cannot get over the crackling chemistry onscreen. Ranbir and Shraddha stayed away from each other during the promotions of the film only to maintain the freshness of their chemistry, and boy did it hit the right chord. After seeing their romance in the film, Ranbir and Shraddha's shippers want them to celebrate their success together.

When it comes to the film, Ranbir and Shraddha deliver outstanding performances, while the film's second half will make you admire Lux Ranjan as a phenomenal filmmaker.