Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the most-awaited film of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, as both Kapoor kids will be sharing the screen for the first time ever. And the earlier reviews from the UAE are coming up, and they will leave you only excited to watch the film. This critic named Umair Sandhu, who is popular for sharing early reviews of every film and is also known to spread some fake news, shared his review on TJMM and is all praise for Shraddha Kapoor. He claimed the actress will be the new Kareena Kapoor Khan after the release of the film. In his tweet, he mentioned that Shraddha's career will soar after this directorial and will see the same success as Kareena Kapoor Khan's after . Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor feels nervous, 'I hope fans like my chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor' [Watch Video]

Review #TJMM : #ShraddhaKapoor is in top form. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is a turning point film in her Career. The confidence with which she handles the contrasting characterization speaks volumes. This film should do for her what #JabWeMet did for #KareenaKapoorKhan . ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3SZxdllPLk — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 6, 2023