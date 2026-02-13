Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav SHINES in this survival thriller, but Shanaya Kapoor STRUGGLES to....

Tu Yaa Main is officially adapted from the Thai thriller The Pool. Hence, for those who have watched the original movie, the Adarsh-Shanaya starrer will be a predictable one.

Movie Review: Tu Yaa Main

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Release: 13 February 2026

Rating: 2.5

Tu Yaa Main Review: Tu Yaa Main opens in theatres during one of the most important release weekends of the year, which occurs just before Valentine's Day, to present audiences with a movie that combines romance with suspense and survival horror elements. The movie was released today, February 13. Interestingly, the movie is an official adaptation of the 2018 Thai horror thriller The Pool. Here's a detailed review of the Adarsh-Shanaya starrer survival thriller for those who are planning to watch the movie.

Tu Yaa Main: First-half slightly over-stretched

The story follows two unlikely digital creators- Avani Shah (Shanaya Kapoor), a polished and successful social media influencer nicknamed "Miss Vanity," and Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), a gritty underground rapper from Nalasopara, who meet for a collaboration getaway.

The two content creators start their work with lighthearted material, they slowly fall for each other, and later Avani becomes pregnant. As her family pressures her for an abortion, Avani leaves her house with Maruti and stays at his house. Later, Avani's sister and brother-in-law try to convince Maruti to make her ready to get rid of the child. At first, Maruti refutes them, but later, when he was brainwashed, his decision changed.

Avani and Maruti leave for Goa, and their bike breaks down midway. They ask for help for a police officer who takes them to his hotel to stay till their bike gets repaired.

This transitions into a life-threatening situation when they become stuck in an empty swimming pool while a dangerous crocodile hunts for them. The narrative presents their social disparities against actual threats, which compel them to depend on their intelligence and determination and their developing relationship.

Adarsh Gourav shines in this intense thriller

Gourav demonstrates his versatility again by giving Maruti depth and genuineness. A large portion of the film's intensity is anchored by his acting, which is based on the conflict between survival instinct and emotional vulnerability. Gourav gives his portrayal believable layers that raise the dramatic stakes of the movie by fully embracing the underground rap scene and even playing the gritty song Naam Karu Bada.

Shanaya Kapoor lags to show...

Shanaya Kapoor’s performance is one of the most debated aspects of Tu Yaa Main. While she brings charm and screen presence to Avani’s influencer persona, her portrayal lacks the emotional weight required in the film’s darker moments. Although she deserves to be praised for the confident delivery of lighter beats and dialogue in the first half of the movie, in the second half, the character remains unconvinced of her range in high-stress scenes.

A remake of 2018 The Pool

Tu Yaa Main is officially adapted from the Thai thriller The Pool. Hence, for those who have watched the original movie, the Adarsh-Shanaya starrer will be a predictable one and will have nothing new to offer. In short, Tu Yaa Main can be termed as the 'desi' version of The Pool.

