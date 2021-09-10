Tuck Jagadish movie review: Nani's throwback to Tollywood's village stories is slightly bogged down by a formulaic approach

Tuck Jagadish (Nani) returns to his ancestral village to find a recurring theme of brothers fighting and even murdering each other for their parents' property. Things come to a head and Tuck is left with no choice but to change the entire village when his own elder brother, Bose (Jagapathi Babu), ostracises their step-siblings and step mother after their fathe's demise.