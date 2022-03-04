Undekhi 2 web series review: Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh and gang return for another edge-of-the-seat cat-and-mouse game

Undekhi season 2 sees and DSP Barun Ghosh, Teji and Daman trying to bring the criminal empire of Rinku and Papaji while Saloni and Shashwat continue on the run, even as Koyal is still hell-bent on revenge against the Atwals