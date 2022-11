After a long time, there is a film that has been released and it after a long time that it hasn't faced criticism but only love. Only Shehenshah of Bollywood could have made this possible. The megastar is back in theatres with Uunchai and it's of three friends who aim to click Mount Everest and the journey is damn emotional. Fans are in love with this honest film and are lauding the actor for being so brilliantly good every time. Along with Big B, actors like , , nd shine in this 's directorial.

A film to be watched with friends and family. One will go to any length or #Uunchai for a friend. Congrats @SrBachchan @AnupamPKher @bomanirani @Neenagupta001 and #SoorajBarjatya for 75 years and 60 beautiful films from the house of @rajshri pic.twitter.com/htSaHnV39z — Neeraj Roy (@neerajroy) November 9, 2022

With #uunchai Sooraj ji once again proves that simple and emotional films are better than films with Slo Mo entries, item songs and cleavage show. Story is emotional, narrative is gripping. @SrBachchan ji ko kisi ne mere baad sahi utilize kiya hai ek badhiya wholesome film mein. pic.twitter.com/WOBLUbNjIS — विवेक शर्मा (Vivek Sharma)?? (@MainVivekSharma) November 10, 2022

#Uunchai is a story of tenacity, love, adventure, & above all, it’s a story of friendship. @anupampkher is a delight on screen and with stellar performances by @BomanIrani @SrBachchan @Neenagupta001 & #Sarika this movie will make you feel so much! Congratulations everyone! pic.twitter.com/mbN8VqDIJ1 — Instant Cinema Updates (@justcinemainfo) November 10, 2022

If you love watching emotional family dramas films than this is go, it will serve you 100 percent or else you can go and watch the film for honest and endearing performances especially Neena Gupta.