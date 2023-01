Nandamuri Balakrishna most awaited film Veera Simha Reddy has been released in the theatres and fans are going gaga over his unmatchable swag and calling him the god of the masses. The film is all about Balakrishna's swag and power and the fans love this kind of film of the actor. Nandamuri Balakrishna has been ruling the industry for ages now and now seeing him fight in this dhamakedaar action film along with lengthy monologues, his fans cannot contain their excitement and call the film a blockbuster. The first day of the show is reportedly Housefull and with good word of mouth, the film is definitely going to make one of the most profitable films of the superstar. After all, Balayya is back in a never seen action avatar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is declared as the prefect Pongal family entertainer by the fans. Veera Simha Reddy will see Nandamuri Balakrishna and together for the first time and their pairing is also leaving the fans impressed.