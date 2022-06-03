Movie: Vikram

Vikram Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

Vikram Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Lokesh Kanagaraj has already left an indelible impression in a short career in the Tamil film industry with hits like Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master that also fetched the approval of critics, with among both the audience and reviewers citing them as instant classics. He's now back with his latest release, Vikram, and this time, he's got a terrific trio for company courtesy Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. So, does Vikram too make a lasting impact upon first viewing like the others have? It certainly does, and then some, and Lokesh Kanagaraj can definitely be now hailed as one of Indian cinema's best working screenwriters and Directors today across industries and languages.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Vikram is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Vikram movie review...

What's it about

A bunch of cops are killed on video and a covert team, led by Amar ( ), is brought in to investigate a drug syndicate headed by Santhanam ( ). Amar's focus though is on Karnan ( ), the supposed common person caught up between all this

What's hot

Hands down, Vikram is one of the greatest action movies to emerge from Indian cinema, on par with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi and that's really saying something, with the ace filmmaker meticulously displaying how you make great action movies with fast-paced direction, a racy script, rich characterisation, plot points that smack you and stay with you, all coming togethe to balance out and intensify the mind-blowing action when it does occur. It's also remarkable how Kanagaraj has seamlessly tied this in the same universe as Kaithi. And calling the action mind-blowing would be an understatement as its the kind of adrenaline-pumping, no-holds-barred stuff that would make Rambo, Ethan Hunt and James Bond proud altogether – the interval block, the long climax, a fight scene involving a maid, and the jail-break scene alone is worth your movie ticket twice over.

As for the performances, do we even need to elaborate how good Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are, with every supporting character also playing their part to perfection – a special mention though for how effortless Haasan pull off hardcore action at 67. And a huge shoutout to for elevating every frame with his infectious background score.

What's not

Vikram is quite long in the tooth and as good as it is, it could have been easily trimmed to a sizeable degree. Also, Sethupathi's character falls a tad short as compared to that of his main costars, and it's credit to the actor for concealing these shortcomings.

BL Verdict

Miss Vikram on the big screen at your own cost regardless if action films are your cup of T or not. This is what KGF 2 could only dream to be in ten lifetimes.