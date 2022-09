Vikram Vedha starrer Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte has been released today. The film is expected to do well at the box office on day one as the advance bookings were good. It’s a remake of a Tamil film of the same name which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. While of course comparisons will happen, moviegoers are impressed with Hrithik and Saif starrer as well. The reviews of Vikram Vedha have been positive, and now, it is also getting a positive response from netizens. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's solid performances shine through in this Pushkar-Gayathri masala entertainer set in Lucknow

Moviegoers are impressed with the mass action film, and especially ’s performance as Vedha is being loved by one and all. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam film set for better start but Hrithik Roshan starrer to dominate Bollywood market

#VikramVedhaReview -

Original is Original no doubt

But when u have Hrithik Roshan, then The Justice is Done Right | — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) September 29, 2022

A movie which is better than the https://t.co/QLE2Z9Cf58 will forget the original once you watch the Hindi version.Vedha Vedha?? @iHrithik take a bow man.what a brilliant acting.Jitna bhi taareef karoon acting ki kam hi hai #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview pic.twitter.com/AbG4GffUDd — Haritha (@CbHaritha) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedhaReview#VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan? What a movie,

A movie which you should watch only on theaters...

After so long , I had a massy theatre experience with so good story line..#Blockbuster

????? — Iam Genius (@Abhishe92949457) September 30, 2022

Didn't expected much from #Saif but he outperformed@sharibhashmi was a surprise BGM ?#Saif and @iHrithik scenes together specially in climax was delight The only thing that can go against the film is that it's a remake Rest everything was great Rating - ⭐⭐⭐? (2/2) — Aditya Rawat (@aditya20rawat) September 30, 2022

The trailer and the songs of Vikram Vedha grabbed everyone’s attention. But, the minimal promotions disappointed the fans. However, it looks like the film will make a mark at the box office because of the positive reviews and word of mouth. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates 30 September: Ponniyin Selvan wins hearts, Alia Bhatt launches maternity wear line and more

Advertisement

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. They had also helmed the original Tamil movie, and many netizens feel that the filmmakers have successfully recreated their magic.