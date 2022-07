Movie: Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Cast: Kichha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez and others

Vikrant Rona Director: Anup Bhandari

Where to watch: In Theatres

Review by: Sarvepalli Bhavana

In a forest area, there's a village called Kamarattu. This village is said to be haunted by a brahmarakshas who's angry with the people of the village and kills everyone who tries to know about him. While the people in the village try to not to fall into his trap, the dead body of the inspector of the village is found in the well of Kamarattu's house. Then comes the new inspector Vikrant Rona (Kichha Sudeep) who is going to investigate the death of his colleague. Sudeep finds something suspicious in the forest and starts hunting for the culprit behind the murder. In this course, a lot of twists and turns happen, and to know who is behind all these myths and if there's any brahmarakshas, you got to watch it on the big screen.



What's hot:

Everything in this film is hot. Kichha Sudeep stole the show with his versatile performance. Jacqueline's special song and short character bring some dose of glamor and beauty to the screen. The visuals are mind blowing. 3D effects are something we can vouch for. Music by Ajaneesh Loknath pours life in the film. Every scene is a mixture of good bgm, visuals, performances, and story. The director has done a good job. He has written a good story that will not make you feel bored. All the aspects of the film are a hit.

What's not?

The casting should have been a little more better for a few of the roles. The director really doesn't have to be in a hurry to finish his job. Also, the film happening in the most of the time, you don't see light and watching in the dark for the entire time might be an negative point too.

Verdict: A must watch thriller that has amazing performances as an add on.