Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi has hit the big screens today. The film has been in the pipeline for the past many months. It was earlier slated to release in 2021, but due to the pandemic, the release dates were pushed multiple times. Now, finally, Rana and Sai's fans will get to watch them on the big screen today, and a few have already watched the movie and given their review. Virata Parvam has received mixed response from netizens, but everyone is praising Sai's performance in the movie.

A netizen tweeted, "#VirataParvam Review: An Honest & Decently made Drama Film Both #SaiPallavi & #RanaDaggubati were good Their Chemistry could had been more better Story is good but Screenplay could had been better BGM Was Decent Rating: 3/5." One more Twitter user wrote, "#VirataParvam is an engaging serious movie with a strong climax. @Sai_Pallavi92 just nailed it! #VirataParvamReview."

A couple of days ago, a pre-release event of Virata Parvam was organised and it was attended by Venkatesh. The veteran actor praised the film, and he stated that it is one of the best films of and she will receive a National Award for it.

The trailer of the movie received a good response. Now, let's wait and watch whether Virata Parvam will be able to make a mark at the box office.