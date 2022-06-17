Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi shines on screen as Vennela; this Venu Udugula directorial is worth all the wait

Movie: Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam Cast: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand

Virata Parvam Director: Udugula Venu

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Sarvepalli Sai Bhavana

In Telangana, during the 70s, it was the time the Naxal movement was at its peak. Vennela (Sai Pallavi), during this movement, is very much inspired by the revolutionary poetry written by a famous Naxalite Ravanna (Rana Daggubati). Also Read - Virata Parvam movie review: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer gets mixed response; but fans can't stop praising actress' strong performance

Vennela belongs to a lower caste and is quite inspired by Ravanna and decides to find a way to meet him. She falls in love with him and leaves her home and starts her journey to find Ravanna. After a series of some events, one day, Vennela crosses paths with Ravanna. But will he accept her love? What problems will Vennela face in this journey with Ravanna? What happens to her in the Naxal movement? Will their love succeed?

What's hot:

A lot of films have been made against the Naxal backdrop already. The makers have to be appreciated for making a film which is high on content and quality. Sai Pallavi shines on screen as Vennela. She outdoes herself. We all know her capabilities as an actor and once again, she proves her mettle leaving the audiences awestruck with her performance. Rana Daggubati gets into the skin of the character called Ravanna and nobody else could have done this role better. Naveen Chandra and Priyamani have done a good job in their respective characters. Zarina Wahab, Eashwari Rao and Nandita Das have given a solid performance. The atrocities faced by the people and how Naxals help them have been brought out quite well. The action sequences and suspense factors are maintained quite effectively. The climax is a special aspect and will leave you with a lump in your throat.

Virata Parvam is high on technical aspects. The camerawork by Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Divakar Mani is one of the best in recent times. The period backdrop, forest visuals, and action blocks showcased are mind-blowing. BGM will just elevate every possible scene. The credit of the entire film goes to director Venu Udugula.

What's not:

Virata Parvam is a serious drama and it doesn't have an ounce of romance even in between the lead couple. The second half seems to have slow the film down with a few avoidable scenes.

Verdict:

Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati is worth watching for some amazing performances by the star cast and of course, the untold story.