The weekend is here and all we want to do is sit back and binge-watch some of the top new releases. We bet you want to do the same. While Pathaan ruled the theatres the later half of January, many new web series and film released on OTT. February is a jam-packed month as web shows like Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi, You season 4, 's Salaam Venky and others released. So here's a list of all the top new releases and whether you should watch them or not. Scroll on!

Farzi on Amazon Prime Videos

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The Bollywood star has made his OTT debut with this one. Directed by Raj and DK, it is a crime drama that will keep you hooked all the time. It is a must-watch for a heavy dose of entertainment and thrill.

You season 4 on Netflix

The fourth season of psychological crime thriller YOU is streaming on Netflix. It has Penn Badgley of fame reprising his role as Joe Goldberg. If you have loved the first three seasons, the fourth definitely should not be missed. It holds a major twist that no one saw coming

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+Hotstar

Tis the season of love. It is February and all the big Bollywood weddings are making everyone mushy. To add little more love, you can watch Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. It is the wedding series of with Sohael Katuriya. It is as dreamy as it can get.

Your Place OR Mine on Netflix

Latest Netflix film Your Place OR Mine has and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles. The film is all about digital connection. With the film has a stellar cast, it hasn't received great reviews. Can be in your 'let's ditch' list for this weekend.

Salaam Venky on Zee5

's film Salaam Venky has made it to OTT and is now streaming on Zee5. The story is about a Venkatesh who is diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He is trying to live life to the fullest before his end. It is emotional and will move you to tears. Watch it with a box off tissues.

Shiv Shatri Balboa in theatres

and 's film Shiv Shatri Balboa has released in theatres. With the reviews coming in, the film is said to be heartwarming that will make you smile. To relax and have an entertaining weekend, go watch it in the theatres.