Sarvepalli Bhavana

is back on the big screen after two long years with Yashoda. Directed by Hari and Harish Narayan, who are making their Telugu directorial debut with this film, Yashoda has and playing pivotal roles. Yashoda hit the screens today and lives up to all the expectations of Samantha's fans and audiences. Here's our review

Intro:

A popular model dies in an accident and case is under investigation. Soon, cops reveal that her death was a planned murder. And the cops start digging deeper to find out the motive behind the killing of Aarushi and find out that there is a big medical mafia happening in the field of beauty, which was found out by Aarushi.

On the other side of this coin is a surrogacy facility where financially backward women become surrogate mothers and earn huge amount out of it. But this surrogate facility is not what we see. There is a other medical mafia at work inside this which is not known to the outside world. No pregnant woman who enters this facility is allowed to have any connection with the world outside. Yashoda (Samantha) is also one of such women who enters the facility to give birth to a child and soon realises that there is something wrong going there. When she finds out the truth behind all the crime happening inside this facility, she learns the true colours of Madhu (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) and Gowtham (Unni Mukundan).

Later Yashoda unveils the mask and reveals that she is in the facility with a motive. What is the connection that Aarushi has with this facility and what is it that the masterminds behind this crime are trying to hide? This is something you have to watch on the big screen.

What's hot?

Samantha has delivered her career best performance. She is outstanding as Yashoda. She brings out the angst, frustration and emotions of a helpless and restless woman perfectly. The action stunt sequences are also awe-worthy and Samantha has truly outdone herself. Especially keeping her health condition in mind, and that too, without informing the makers of the film, she has done beyond her best and lived up to the expectations of the audience and her fans.

Actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan's characters are surprise packages. Both these versatile actors will stun you on the screen with their performance. Actors Kalpika Ganesh and Divya Sripada have done a good job as Samantha's fellow surrogate women. , Sampath and Shatru will be seen playing cops and they take the entire story forward.

Directors Hari and Harish Narayana has come up with a script that has no loopholes. The screenplay is too the point and each scene has meaning and reason. They have exposed the mafia behind surrogacy by adding a lot of emotions to the story. With unpredictable and unexpected twists and turns they have done a great job in writing. Pulagam Chinnarayana and Bhagyalakshmi Challa, the dialogue writers, need special mention here.

Art Director Ashoka's set is flawless. The production design too is amazing and every small property that is seen on the screen is apt. Samantha's costumes by Preetham Jukalker feel like a fresh air on the screen and very soothing to the eyes. Mani Sharma's music and background score, elevate each and every scene, especially the ones that are loaded with emotions. Kudos to Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for leaving no stone unturned when it comes to splurging money on this project.

Action, choreographers, Yanick Ben and Venkat have choreographed some spine, chilling stunt sequences.

What's not?

Initially the story sounds and feels boring. The directors have taken a lot of time to develop the story and take us into the actual plot. Some scenes in the facility feel unnecessary. The film would have been a lot crisper if such scenes were avoided or deleted.

BL Verdict:

Samantha is a hero of the film yet again. This actress has proved that she is one of the most versatile and bankable actors in the country. Also she is back on screen after two long years and that's what especially makes film worth watching.

BL rating: 3.5 stars