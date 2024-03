Yodha is releasing this week in theatres. The hijack action drama with a backdrop of patriotism is from the stable of Dharma Movies. The trailer of the film has got a terrific response. The makers also promoted the film in an unique manner with a giant smoke billboard, comics and a trailer launch from an aeroplane. When the trailer came out, everyone was amazed with the action scenes especially the ones with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the first reviews of Yodha are out. It seems the movie is packed with drama and action. It is a neatly made film.

Yodha screening in the city

Today, a screening of Yodha was held in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and co showed off the wonderful camaraderie of the cast. Moreover, the Malhotra and Advani families also came to cheer for the handsome hunk. Netizens are gaga seeing how close knit the two families are. Kiara Advani wore a blue pantsuit for the event. Those who have seen the film are loving the action. It seems Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani are in top form. Here are some of the initial reviews...

It seems Yodha will take an opening of Rs 1.25 crores in India. Sidharth Malhotra made a great impression with Shershaah but it came on OTT. The actor does well in the Army man roles.