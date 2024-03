We have seen action-packed movies, thrillers and we have loved it all. Be it Pathaan, Jawan or Gadar 2. The films had a patriotic connection as well. After Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a uniform yet again and this time for a movie called Yodha. The Yodha assets that have so far been released, be it poster, songs, teaser or trailer, have received an amazing response from the audience. Karan Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar have backed this movie alongside Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitaan and Anil Thadani. Read our BollywoodLife’s Yodha Movie Review below:

Yodha movie review

Release Date: 15th March 2024

Where to watch Yodha: Theatres

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja

Director: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha

Story by: Sagar Ambre

Written by: Sagar Ambre



Rating : 3 out of 5

About Yodha

Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer Arun Katyal. He follows his father’s footsteps and becomes a military man who leads a group of army officers that carry out important missions for the country called Yodha, started by none other than Arun’s father. However, one failed hijack mission puts Arun and Yodha’s existence in jeopardy. Arun is suspended along with other Yodhas. He is deemed unfit to carry duty and is almost called an enemy of the country. It severely impacts Arun who loses everything, life, career and his personal life. When another hijack situation is presented to Arun, how this Yodha heroically saves the day, while also fighting his own demons and absolves all the doubtful fingers pointed at him forms the rest of the story.

What’s Hot?

Of course, Sidharth Malhotra in action. He just keeps getting better and better. Raashii Khanna plays his wife. She does a great job as secretary to the Head of State. Disha Patani as the flight attendant is one out of syllabus. There are twists upon twists that will keep you guessing and engaged through and through. Not just the action but also some of the dialogues are quite whistle-worthy. Within five minutes you are introduced to the love story between Arun and Priyamvada. Vishal Mishra’s Zindagi Tere Naam Ki will make you fall in love. The chemistry is affable. The twists and turns affect their personal and professional relationship as they are interlinked. You will get to see Disha Patani perform action sequences in saree. She looks quite hot. Sunny Hinduja plays the head of Lashkar, Jalal. He brings his best menacing game to the big screens and delivers it with great conviction. Several incidents are inspired by real incidents and turned into fictionalised story telling..

What’s Not?

A few twists are predictable. At some points you’d feel that the movie is all over the place because of the number of twists. One or two songs could have been trimmed. Yodha in the movie is about a military unit which eventually is turned into a one man show. The blatant disregard for rules and line of command will make you doubt heroism.

Verdict

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Sunny Hinduja keep you hooked with their action, seeti maar dialogues. Overall the movie makes for an entertaining watch barring a few moments of helter-skelter situations.