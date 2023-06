Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has hit theatres today, and Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are winning hearts with their crackling chemistry as Kappu and Soumya. The fans are going gaga over their performance and are hailing both the actors in this family comic drama. Vicky and Sara’s fans reached the theatres to watch the first show of the first day and are calling the film a family entertainer. Vicky’s fans were sure to see him as a lover boy after URI, which made him the national poster boy, but he excelled in his role, and nobody could have done Kappu better than him. The star boy’s female fans are totally smitten by his lover-boy image. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals his celebrity crush is his ‘Dharam Patni’ Katrina Kaif; don’t miss Sara Ali Khan’s reply [Watch video]

While Sara Ali Khan has nailed it as Soumya in this family comedy, and they are calling the girl a star performer, overall, both Vicky and Sara are total paisa wasools in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Take a look at the reviews by fans of both stars for Zara Hatke and Zara Bachke.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is an Hatke Family Entertainer. Thoroughly enjoyed the content & the way director Laxman Utekar has narrated it which makes you laugh throughout the run time along with a pertinent message in the second half. #VickyKaushal excels in comedy, #SaraAliKhan… pic.twitter.com/yFL6SIdoxY — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 2, 2023

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachKeReview : ⭐⭐⭐#ZaraHatkeZaraBachKe is about How far you can go to buy a house - Explained in pragmatic and entertaining way ...

Both @vickykaushal09 & #SaraAliKhan are impressive & given their best especially in comic parts... Verdict : Watchable... pic.twitter.com/Ugh38QklaU — Nik Friday Reviews? (@Nik_Wani_) June 1, 2023

And if you want to have a good laugh with your family and witness the crackling chemistry between two actors, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is your film. Enjoy it with your family, as it’s totally worth it.