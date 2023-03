The highly anticipated movie Zwigato was finally released in theaters on 17th March. The film features comedian Kapil Sharma as a food delivery boy. The movie has already gained much popularity during its special screening at the Toronto International film festival and Busan Film Festival. Nandita Das directorial has now made its way to theaters and received praise from audiences and critics alike. Bollywood celebs also lauded the movie and the actor’s performance. Also Read - Zwigato star Kapil Sharma finally reveals the truth behind how he became a comedian [Exclusive]

Comedian wins the hearts of Bollywood celebs who watched his movie Zwigato. Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to his Twitter handle to share his review as he called the film a revelation. As per him, the story of a common man told so simply yet so extraordinarily. He praised Kapil for his sincerity & ease as an actor is brilliant. The actor also congratulated director Nandita for coming out with yet another wonderful film.

Shehnaaz Gill expressed that she has witnessed a complete new side to India's funny man who is always smiling and ensuring everyone's laughter. Praising Kapil Sharma she wrote, "what a performance, loved every minute of the film." She added, Zwigato is a must watch, great story, wonderfully directed.

Director-producer says, "#Zwigato is a work of deep humanity and truly a film of our times.” Praising Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami he said they are too good with the most adorable and real ensemble he has seen in recent times.

Singer-musician too took to his Twitter account to review the movie Zwigato. He loved watching the Special Screening of the movie and praised the immensely talented Kapil Sharma stating he showed a brand new side to his acting which was terrific and brilliant performance.

Zwigato is a slice-of-life drama starring comedian Kapil Sharma and . The heartwarming movie is directed by and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.