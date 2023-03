Film: Zwigato

Zwigato Cast: Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, Swanand Kirkire

Zwigato Director: Nandita Das

Zwigato Release Date: 17 March 2023

Where To Watch Zwigato: In theatres

Zwigato Review By: Shivani Pawaskar

Kapil Sharma is returning to the silver screen with a Nandita Das film called Zwigato. Ya'll have seen him making comedies. He has his own show called The Kapil Sharma Show which is all about comedy. Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous comedians in the world, having toured across different continents with his troop. This time, he brings to you something different, a film which is a drama and something that is not his forte. Is Zwigato worth a watch? Read on our Zwigato Movie Review below... Also Read - What to Watch This Weekend: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway to Zwigato; Must-watch movies this Friday in Theaters and OTT [Watch Video]

What's it about?

Zwigato is about a hardworking man named Manas who wants to change his situation and give a better life to his family. He works as a delivery boy at a delivery company called Zwigato. Trying to stay upbeat and positive with their daily trials and tribulations, Zwigato is a story about the husband and wife duo who try to fit in and explore ways of living life and find joy in it. Also Read - Zwigato: Nandita Das catches Kapil Sharma's hilarious lie and it's related to Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Watch Zwigato Movie Trailer Video here:



What's hot?

Zwigato is all about Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Their performances will leave you hooked. To see Kapil Sharma in this role is a sheer delight and he proves that there's more to him than being a comedian. His frustration and angry man mode will impress you as Kapil sinks into his character to T. Shahana Goswami is just brilliant as Pratima. She makes you feel her POVs quite to the point. She eats up most of the scenes as well. The kids who play Kapil and Shahana's kids in the movie are just great and provide comic relief. They'll tug at your heartstrings with their maturity arc in the movie. Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta and Swanand Kirkire make their appearances felt. Also Read - Zwigato song Yeh Raat: Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami will leave a smile on your lips and a lump in the throat at the same time

P.S. The Naagin touch

The comic relief in terms of Naagin will leave you ROFL.

What's not?

The pace of the film can be a killjoy in this dramatic ride of Zwigato.

BL Verdict

Give Zwigato a chance for earnest performances by the cast. Filmmaker and actress Nandita Das impresses with her local POV and direction of Zwigato. Going with 3.5 stars.