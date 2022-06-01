From the first review of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram to the whopping budget of Prabhas starrer Adipurush, many films and celebs from the South film industry made it to the headlines today. It’s mid-week, and you might have missed some important updates about a South movie or your favourite star. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more – Bollywood DIVAS who sold their wedding pics and raked in extra WHOPPING cash!

Vikram, Major FIRST movie reviews out: Find out which passed and failed

Two big South films are all set to release this week, ’s Vikram (Tamil) and Adivi Sesh’s Major (Telugu). Moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know about the films, and the first reviews of the movie are out now.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/samrat-prithviraj-vikram-major-first-movie-reviews-out-find-out-which-passed-and-failed-entertainment-news-2089419/

Adipurush: -Kriti Sanon starrer's WHOPPING budget will leave you STUNNED [Read Deets]

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie is slated to release in January 2023 and recently, , the producer of Adipurush revealed that the film has been made on a WHOPPING budget.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/adipurush-prabhas-kriti-sanon-starrers-whopping-budget-will-leave-you-stunned-read-deets-entertainment-news-2089718/

IIFA 2022: Pushpa fever to take over the awards; Rockstar DSP to perform THESE songs from starrer [Deets Inside]

The songs of Pushpa, composed by Rockstar DSP, had become a rage when the movie hit the big screens in December 2021. Now, reportedly, the music composer is all set to perform the songs of the film at IIFA 2022.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/iifa-2022-pushpa-fever-to-take-over-the-awards-rockstar-dsp-to-perform-these-songs-from-allu-arjun-starrer-deets-inside-entertainment-news-2089509/

Vikram: Kamal Haasan considered for a cameo but later offered the same to ; Here's why

Suriya has a cameo in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. But, did you know Haasan had first considered megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the role? Well, yes you read it right.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/vikram-kamal-haasan-considered-amitabh-bachchan-for-a-cameo-but-later-offered-the-same-to-suriya-heres-why-2089402/

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils the first look of his movie Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha, who celebrates his birthday today, took to Twitter to unveil the first look of his movie Karthikeya 2. He tweeted, “Our Movie #Karthikeya2 will release in the 5 languages of Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malyalam. This July22 in Theatres…. Come Join us on this Epic Divine Journey.”