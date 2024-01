Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Indian film industry. He has starred in more than 50 films, including several successful ventures, in various languages and genres. He has won numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Super Deluxe. He is also known as "Makkal Selvan", meaning "People's Treasure", by his fans and media. Here are 10 of his best roles that showcase his acting range and skills. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi was NOT confident to be paired opposite Katrina Kaif due to THIS reason

BollywoodLife brings you latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click to join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Merry Christmas box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif starrer struggles amidst HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram storm

10. Das in Soodhu Kavvum (2013) Also Read - Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi finally reveals the reason for not doing Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Trending Now

Soodhu Kavvum is a dark comedy thriller that revolves around a group of kidnappers who get into trouble when they abduct the son of a politician. Vijay Sethupathi plays Das, the leader of the gang, who is a quirky and eccentric character. He delivers a hilarious and memorable performance, with his witty dialogues and expressions.

9. Ram in 96 (2018)

96 is a romantic drama that tells the story of two high school sweethearts who meet at a reunion after 22 years and reminisce about their past. Vijay Sethupathi plays Ram, a travel photographer who is still in love with his first crush. He portrays the emotions of nostalgia, longing, and regret with subtlety and grace.

8. Vedha in Vikram Vedha (2017)

Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller that follows the cat-and-mouse game between a police officer and a gangster. Vijay Sethupathi plays Vedha, a charismatic and cunning criminal, who challenges the cop with his stories and riddles. He steals the show with his charismatic screen presence and dialogue delivery.

7. Shilpa in Super Deluxe (2019)

Super Deluxe is a multi-starrer anthology film that explores the themes of sex, gender, religion, and morality. Vijay Sethupathi plays Shilpa, a transgender woman who returns to her family after many years. He gives a stunning and nuanced performance, as he portrays the struggles and dilemmas of Shilpa with sensitivity and dignity.

6. Ramaiah in Kadaisi Vivasayi (2021)

Kadaisi Vivasayi is a drama that depicts the plight of the farmers in India. Vijay Sethupathi plays Ramaiah, a young activist who tries to help the last active farmer in a remote village. He shows his versatility and commitment, as he speaks in a rural dialect and performs some realistic stunts.

5. Pondy Pandi in Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015)

Naanum Rowdy Thaan is a romantic comedy that revolves around a wannabe rowdy who falls for a hearing-impaired girl. Vijay Sethupathi plays Pondy Pandi, a lovable and goofy character, who tries to impress the girl and her father. He makes the audience laugh and root for him, with his comic timing and chemistry with the heroine.

4. Michael in Iraivi (2016)

Iraivi is a drama that explores the lives and relationships of four men and three women. Vijay Sethupathi plays Michael, an alcoholic filmmaker who is married to one of the women. He delivers a powerful and intense performance, as he portrays the flaws and frustrations of Michael with realism and depth.

3. Ram in Pizza (2012)

Pizza is a horror thriller that follows a pizza delivery boy who gets trapped in a haunted house. Vijay Sethupathi plays Ram, the protagonist, who experiences a series of terrifying events. He shows his potential and talent, as he carries the film on his shoulders, with his expressions and reactions.

2. Prem in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012)

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is a comedy that narrates the story of a young man who forgets a few years of his life, just before his wedding. Vijay Sethupathi plays Prem, the groom-to-be, who suffers from retrograde amnesia. He makes the audience laugh and sympathize with him, with his innocent and confused demeanor.

1. Kalee in Jawan (2023)

Jawan is a spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan as a cop on a special mission to bring in a new world order. Vijay Sethupathi plays Kalee, the antagonist, who is a mastermind and a ruthless killer. He gives a memorable and menacing performance, as he matches up to the superstar with his charisma and dialogue delivery.

Watch the video of Jawan