From The Gray Man trending because of to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning completing seven years of its release to starrer Agent’s pan-India release, many South celebs and films made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movie. But, don’t worry, as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below are the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik fans are upset with Jannat Zubair – Here's why

7 Years of Baahubali Pride: celebrates the iconic SS Rajamouli film with , and others

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning completed seven years of its release today. 7 Years of Baahubali Pride has been trending on social media and Tamannaah tweeted that she feels proud to be a part of the Baahubali franchise.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/7-years-of-baahubali-pride-tamannaah-celebrates-the-iconic-ss-rajamouli-film-with-prabhas-anushka-shetty-and-others-tollywood-updates-entertainment-news-2124028/ Also Read - Ranveer Singh buys a quadruplex for a WHOPPING amount; to become neighbour of THIS superstar [Read Deets]

reveals being beaten by her parents after they found love letters when she was a teenager

Sai Pallavi is currently busy with the promotions of her film Gargi. Recently, she revealed that she was beaten up by her parents after they found out that she wrote a love letter to a boy in 7th standard.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/gargi-actress-sai-pallavi-reveals-being-beaten-by-her-parents-after-they-found-love-letters-when-she-was-a-teenager-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2124363/ Also Read - The Gray Man trends and it’s not because of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans; Dhanush is the reason [Read Deets]

Advertisement

The Gray Man trends and it’s not because of , Chris Evans; is the reason [Read Deets]

Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, but today the film was trending because of Dhanush as a poster featuring the Tamil star was placed at an international theatre.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/the-gray-man-trends-and-its-not-because-of-ryan-gosling-chris-evans-dhanush-is-the-reason-read-deets-entertainment-news-2124407/

Kaduva: apologises for an insensitive scene in his movie

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kaduva was released on 8th July 2022. While the film has been getting a good response, a scene about differently-abled children sparked controversies. Prithviraj took to Twitter to apologise for the scene. He tweeted, “Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it.”

Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it. ? pic.twitter.com/fl5zweAUIe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 10, 2022

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent to get a pan-India release

starrer Agent is a Telugu film. The movie also stars and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead roles. Today, the makers of the film announced that Agent will be getting a pan-India release in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.