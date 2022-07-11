Trending South News Today: Dhanush makes his fans proud, 7 Years of Baahubali Pride trends, Akhil Akkineni’s Agent to get a pan-India release and more

The Gray Man trends because of Dhanush, Baahubali: The Beginning completes seven years of its release, Akhil Akkineni's Agent set for a pan-India release, and more; here are all the trending South news of the day...