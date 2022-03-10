From and starrer Godfather to box office prediction of RRR, many celebrities and movies from down South were in the news today. It happens many times that you might miss some important updates about your favourite stars and their films because of your busy schedule. But, don’t worry; BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes the 2nd highest paid actress in South after Nayanthara: Check out her current fee

Godfather: Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi to start shooting for the film from THIS date – Read Deets

There have been reports that Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the two stars will start shooting for the film from 12th March 2022 at a studio in Karjat.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/godfather-salman-khan-and-chiranjeevi-to-start-shooting-for-the-film-from-this-date-read-deets-2025132/

's Bachchhan Paandey, Jr NTR's RRR, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam; which film will lead at the box office? Experts Answer [Exclusive]

Bachchhan Paandey, RRR, and Radhe Shyam are the three big releases of the month. Everyone wants to know which film will rule the box office. BollywoodLife spoke to some trade experts and they revealed that RRR will at the box office.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/akshay-kumars-bachchhan-paandey-jr-ntrs-rrr-prabhas-radhe-shyam-which-film-will-lead-at-the-box-office-experts-answer-exclusive-2024901/

Etharkkum Thunindhavan movie review: starrer impresses fans; netizens call it a 'perfect masala film with a powerful message'

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan released today, and it has received a good response from the audiences. The netizens have praised the film and Suriya’s performance in it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/reviews/etharkkum-thunindhavan-movie-review-suriya-starrer-impresses-fans-netizens-call-it-a-perfect-masala-film-with-a-powerful-message-2025163/

becomes the 2nd highest paid actress in South after Nayanthara: Check out her current fee

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most famous actresses we have in the industry. She has proved her mettle as an actor and as a star. Recently, there have been reports that Samantha has now become the 2nd highest paid actress down South.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/samantha-ruth-prabhu-becomes-the-2nd-highest-paid-actress-in-south-after-nayanthara-check-out-her-current-fee-2025642/

Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer all set for TV premiere; will it break TRP records?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise took the box office by storm and it also received a fantastic response on OTT. Now, the movie is all set for its Television premiere soon. It will be interesting to see whether Pushpa will break TRP records or not.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-allu-arjun-rashmika-mandanna-starrer-all-set-for-tv-premiere-will-it-break-trp-records-tamil-telugu-news-2025263/