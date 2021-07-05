12thMan: Drishyam duo Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for another thriller and we cannot keep calm

One of the most loved films of Malayalam cinema is Drishyam. While the first movie is a classic, the second one has been a worthy predecessor. Today, news has come that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are coming together for one more thriller, #12thMan. Antony Perumbavoor who is the producer of Marakkar is also behind this film. The movie is supposed to be a short one, like one with a quick run-time. They have also shared a first look. Thrillers seem to be the flavour of the season in Malayalam cinema. There are some many films in the genre that are coming out. This is how fans reacted to the announcement.

Drishyam 2 was a huge success. It seems the duo want to keep fans happy with one kickass film after another. In the poster, we can see Mohanlal looking at a bungalow on a misty winter evening. The bungalow looks warm and well lit up. Jeethu Joseph said in a statement, "It was something we wanted to be able to shoot under pandemic conditions. This is a 24-hour story with suspense and an entertainer." It seems the movie is being made with a small cast. It will be shot in Thodupuzha, which was the setting of Drishyam as well.

He further said, "We will start shoot when the government gives the go ahead. Apart from Mohanlal, other artistes have not been finalised, because things could change a bit here and there."