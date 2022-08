From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Spain vacation pictures going viral on social media to Vijay Sethupathi’s team giving clarification on his casting in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule; many South celebs and films made it to the headlines today. It’s Sunday and you might have missed an update about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry; we are here with a round-up of what happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi to play negative role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan but is he also a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Here’s what we know

Vijay Sethupathi to play negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan but is he also a part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Here's what we know

There have been reports that will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and ’s Pushpa 2. Now, finally, the actor’s team has given a clarification on his casting in the movies.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/vijay-sethupathi-to-play-negative-role-in-shah-rukh-khans-jawan-but-is-he-also-a-part-of-allu-arjuns-pushpa-2-heres-what-we-know-entertainment-news-2156123/

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan enjoy a vacation in Spain

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a vacation in Spain, and the latter recently took to Instagram to share some wonderful pictures from there. While sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain Such a pretty city !!!” The pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 update, Prabhas' role in KGF 3, Katrina Kaif's leaked picture and more viral Bollywood film news

Hindi version of Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 gets more screens

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 is a pan-India release, and the Hindi version of the film was released on 60 screens. However, looking at the amazing response it received, the screen count has been upped, and now, it’s been shown in 300 screens. Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of the film, tweeted, “#Karthikeya2 Hindi Version is a sensation at the Box Office From 60 screens on Day 1 to 300+ screens today. Huge achievement.”

#Karthikeya2 Hindi Version is a sensation at the Box Office ❤️‍? From 60 screens on Day 1 to 300+ screens today. Huge achievement ?#KrishnaIsTruth Book your tickets now ?

- https://t.co/xJM9s7h8oC pic.twitter.com/7b6SeGlqRo — Abhishek Agarwal ?? (@AbhishekOfficl) August 14, 2022

Fans go gaga over monochrome picture

Mahesh Babu took to social media to share a new picture of himself. The actor as usual is looking super hot in it and his fans are going gaga over it. He captioned the picture, “Loving the new vibe...”

shares the trailer of his next Theerppu

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in Theerppu which is slated to release on 25th August 2022. Today, the actor shared the trailer of the film, and his fans are loving it. Check out the trailer below…