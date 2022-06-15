From the shoot, budget, and script details of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule to Kamal Haasan revealing that he will pay his loans with the money he earned from Vikram, many south stars and films made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite stars or his/her movies. But, don’t worry as we are here with a roundup of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - BTS: K-pop band members announce hiatus to concentrate on solo careers; here’s how ARMY reacted

F3 actress compares fans in Bollywood and South; reveals who are more loyal

The bollywood vs South debate is currently going on. Tamannaah Bhatia is one actress who has worked in both the film industries. So, recently, she spoke about fans of Bollywood and South stars.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/f3-actress-tamannaah-bhatia-compares-fans-in-bollywood-and-south-reveals-who-are-more-loyal-south-indian-heroine-bollywood-actress-latest-tamil-telugu-film-news-2100922/

Virata Parvam: reveals crucial details about and her characters and the film's plot

Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam is all set to hit big screens on 17th June 2022. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all, and recently, Sai shared interesting details about her and Rana’s characters in the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/virata-parvam-sai-pallavi-reveals-crucial-details-about-rana-daggubati-and-her-characters-and-the-films-plot-south-indian-heroine-latest-telugu-film-news-2101001/

opens up on Vikram box office success; REVEALS he will repay all his loans

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has till now collected Rs. 260.86 crore worldwide, and it is still doing well. Recently, the Tamil superstar revealed that he will repay his loans with the money that he has earned from the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/kamal-haasan-opens-up-on-vikram-box-office-success-reveals-he-will-repay-all-his-loans-entertainment-news-2101367/

Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati turns bodyguard for Sai Pallavi as she gets mobbed; netizens call him gentleman [Watch Viral Video]

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are busy with the promotions of their film Virata Parvam. Recently, at an event, Sai was getting mobbed by her fans, so Rana turned bodyguard for her.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/virata-parvam-rana-daggubati-turns-bodyguard-for-sai-pallavi-as-she-gets-mobbed-netizens-call-him-gentleman-watch-viral-video-entertainment-news-2101739/

Pushpa The Rule: to start shooting for Pushpa sequel in THIS month; makers all set with script and budget

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The sequel to Pushpa is yet to go on floors and some interesting deets about Pushpa 2 are out now.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-the-rule-allu-arjun-to-start-shooting-for-pushpa-sequel-in-this-month-makers-all-set-with-script-and-budget-2101769/