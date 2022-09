From Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay’s picture from Varisu sets going viral to Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan being sold for a whopping amount to an OTT platform, many South movies and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed some updates about movies and celebs, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan OTT release: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram's film sold for Rs 125 crore to Amazon Prime Video?

Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay's picture from the sets go VIRAL; latter's fans go gaga over his look [View Tweets]

Varisu starring Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay is slated to release in January next year, and today, the former shared a picture from the sets which went viral. Fans of Vijay are loving his dapper look.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/varisu-rashmika-mandanna-and-thalapathy-vijays-picture-from-the-sets-go-viral-latters-fans-go-gaga-over-his-look-view-tweets-entertainment-news-2186580/ Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Part One star Chiyaan Vikram attends the wedding of his housekeeping staff's son; pictures go viral

Sita Ramam actor says he was massively trolled for his acting; people asked him to quit films

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Sita Ramam, will next be seen in Chup. The actor recently opened up about the criticism he faced for his acting.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/sita-ramam-actor-dulquer-salmaan-says-he-was-massively-trolled-for-his-acting-people-asked-him-to-quit-films-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2186954/ Also Read - Brahmastra effect: After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film, Prabhas' Adipurush, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 and more movies that'll have to pull up their VFX socks

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan OTT release: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram's film sold for Rs 125 crore to Amazon Prime Video?

and Chiyaan Vikram starrer Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Reportedly, the movie’s OTT rights have been sold for a whopping amount.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/ponniyin-selvan-ott-release-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-chiyaan-vikrams-film-sold-for-rs-125-crore-to-amazon-prime-video-2186349/

Teaser of starrer Naane Varuven to be out tomorrow

After Thiruchitrambalam, now Dhanush is all set for his next release Naane Varuven. The film is slated to release in this month, and tomorrow the teaser of the movie will be released. Dhanush took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

Naane varuven Teaser Tom at 6:40 pm pic.twitter.com/5opAZyXlwL — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 14, 2022

First single of and starrer The Ghost to be out on 16th September

After impressing everyone with the teaser, now the makers of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan starrer The Ghost are all set to release the first single of the film titled Vegam. Sonal took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.