From and ’s next film Kushi to Jr NTR fans being happy with KGF 3 update, a lot of movies and celebs from the South film industry made it to the headlines today. It’s Monday, and you might have missed some important updates about a South movie or your favourite South star. But, don’t worry; we are here with a roundup of what all happened in the South film industry today. So, below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Ira Khan, Palak Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor and more star kids who set the sun on fire with their bikini looks

Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer gets a title; to release on THIS date

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are shooting for a movie in Kashmir. Today, the makers of the film announced the film’s title and the release date. The movie is titled Kushi and it is going to release on a big holiday weekend.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/kushi-vijay-deverakonda-and-samantha-ruth-prabhu-starrer-gets-a-title-to-release-on-this-date-entertainment-news-2074452/ Also Read - Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial: Amul’s new topical on the much-talked about legal battle viral; here’s how netizens reacted

Spirit: to star opposite in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial? Here's the truth

There were reports that Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for Spirit which stars Prabhas in the lead role. Kiara’s team has shared a statement about the reports. So, is Kiara starring opposite Prabhas in the film?

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/spirit-kiara-advani-to-star-opposite-prabhas-in-sandeep-reddy-vangas-directorial-heres-the-truth-entertainment-news-2074800/ Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna takes REVENGE from 'pinky' Rupali Ganguly [watch video]

KGF 3 announcement comes as a relief for Jr NTR fans waiting for #NTR31 - here's why

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has Salaar and #NTR31 lined up, and there were reports that work on KGF 3 is also going on. However, the makers of KGF updated that the third instalment of the film is not happening soon, and this made Jr NTR fans quite happy.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/kgf-3-announcement-comes-as-a-relief-for-jr-ntr-fans-waiting-for-ntr31-heres-why-entertainment-news-2074745/

Trailer of Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie impresses

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s Kannada film 777 Charlie has been released today. It’s a Kannada movie but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. While sharing the trailer Rakshit tweeted, “Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love.”

Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love ❤️#777CharlieTrailer Kannada - https://t.co/eCuCdkkeOw pic.twitter.com/VXlMsttTFn — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) May 16, 2022

to present the Hindi dubbed version of Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona

Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeepa worked together in , and now, the two have teamed up once. The Bollywood superstar is all set to present the Hindi dubbed version of Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona. Salman tweeted, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.”