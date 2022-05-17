From and starrer Salaar getting an official Twitter account to interesting details about Jr NTR’s NTR30, many South movies and celebs have made it to the headlines today. Due to some reasons, you might have missed important updates about your favourite South star or movie. But don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani shares one thing about Aditya that he WON'T do; opens up on why he quit Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan starrer

Salaar: Prabhas-Shruti Haasan starrer gets an official Twitter account; excited fans expect an update soon [Read Tweets]

Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for an update about his movie Salaar. Today, the makers started an official Twitter handle for the film, and now, fans are excited as they feel that an update about the movie is on the way.

Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for an update about his movie Salaar. Today, the makers started an official Twitter handle for the film, and now, fans are excited as they feel that an update about the movie is on the way.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer crashes on first Monday; writing on the wall

After a very good extended weekend, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata showed a huge drop on its first Monday. The film has till now collected Rs. 143 crore gross worldwide.

After a very good extended weekend, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata showed a huge drop on its first Monday. The film has till now collected Rs. 143 crore gross worldwide.

NTR 30: RRR superstar Jr NTR's next movie to go on floors from THIS DATE; ropes in two big names from the South

After RRR, Jr NTR became a pan-India star, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for NTR 30. Well, there have been interesting updates about when the film will start rolling and two big names from the South industry have been roped in for the movie.

After RRR, Jr NTR became a pan-India star, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for NTR 30. Well, there have been interesting updates about when the film will start rolling and two big names from the South industry have been roped in for the movie.

Project K director REVEALS details of Prabhas' look from the film and it will leave you excited

Prabhas starrer Project K is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Recently, the director of the film, Nag Ashwin gave an interesting detail about Prabhas’ look in the movie. Project K also stars and .

Prabhas starrer Project K is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Recently, the director of the film, Nag Ashwin gave an interesting detail about Prabhas' look in the movie. Project K also stars and .

F3: ’s song Life AnteItta Vundaala from Venkatesh and starrer released

Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special song in Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F3. The song, which is titled Life AnteItta Vundaala, has been released today. Pooja took to Twitter to share with her fans. The actress tweeted, Feel the heat of this summer with PARTY SONG OF THE YEAR #LifeAnteIttaVundaala Lyrical Song ▶️ https://youtu.be/W3B73VDCDfM #F3Movie.”