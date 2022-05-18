From and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2’s budget to Sarkaru Vaari Paata star 's heartfelt note for his fans after the success of the film, many South movies and stars have made it to the headlines today. If by any chance, you missed an update about your favourite movie or star; don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. So, below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 5 cringe worthy looks from Cannes: From purple lipstick to pink pantsuit

Did Allu Arjun walk off from Atlee's project SHOCKED by the filmmaker's remuneration?

Allu Arjun and Atlee would make a deadly combo. It will be great to watch Allu Arjun in a movie directed by Atlee, and there were reports that a film is on the cards, but now it is said that the movie is not happening.

Allu Arjun and Atlee would make a deadly combo. It will be great to watch Allu Arjun in a movie directed by Atlee, and there were reports that a film is on the cards, but now it is said that the movie is not happening.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to be made on a WHOPPING budget? [Read Deets]

Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Reportedly, the makers are planning to make it on a whopping budget, and the shooting of the film will kickstart soon.

Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Reportedly, the makers are planning to make it on a whopping budget, and the shooting of the film will kickstart soon.

Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note for his fans after the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata did very well at the box office during its extended weekend. Today, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to thank his fans. He posted, “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always.”

Rashmika Mandanna shares a new video on YouTube; fans go gaga over it

Rashmika Mandanna today posted a new video on YouTube and the actress’ cuteness had stolen everyone’s heart. She tweeted the video and wrote, “Rashmika, a long name! I get you don’t worry ? Please call me Rush, I wouldn’t mind it at all! Catch my new video live on Youtube now!”

Rashmika, a long name!

I get you don’t worry ?

Please call me Rush, I wouldn’t mind it at all!?❤️ Catch my new video live on Youtube now! https://t.co/HDH8V2dzdM — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 18, 2022

and look stunning at Cannes 2022

South beauties Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde have left a mark with their gorgeous appearance at Cannes 2022. Tamannaah opted to wear a black and white gown, and Pooja wore an off-shoulder dress with a cape. Check out their pictures below…

