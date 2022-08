From Vijay Deverakonda opening up about his equation with Karan Johar after Koffee With Karan 12 to the new single Chola Chola from Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan getting a good response; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed important news about your favourite star, don’t worry, as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is TIRED of restless promotions; talks about taking a proper break and his next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2; opens up on relationship with Karan Johar after Koffee with Karan 7 [Exclusive Video]

will be making his Hindi film debut with Liger which is co-produced by . A few weeks ago, Vijay came on Karan’s show Koffee With Karan 7, and later there were rumours that the actor is not happy with his episode. Recently, BollywoodLife spoke to Vijay about it, and the actor opened up about his equation with Karan.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/videos/interviews-videos/vijay-deverakonda-confirms-liger-2-opens-up-on-relationship-with-karan-johar-after-koffee-with-karan-7-exclusive-video-bollywood-entertainment-news-2160627/ Also Read - Liger: Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda throwing attitude at journalists totally BASELESS – here's the TRUTH

Chola Chola song from Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 impresses

Vikram and starrer Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 30th September 2022, and today, the makers released the new song of the film titled Chola Chola. The song is composed by AR Rahman, and it is receiving a good response. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2; opens up on relationship with Karan Johar after Koffee with Karan 7 [Exclusive Video]

Advertisement

Liger: Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda throwing attitude at journalists totally BASELESS – here's the TRUTH

Vijay Deverakonda has been busy with the promotions of Liger. Recently, there were rumours that the actor threw his attitude at journalists. But, that’s not the truth.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-rumours-of-vijay-deverakonda-throwing-attitude-at-journalists-totally-baseless-heres-the-truth-bollywood-entertainment-news-2161199/

Karthikeya 2 Hindi stays stable at the box office

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 has been doing very well at the box office. The movie’s Hindi version has collected Rs. 5.75 crore in five days, and the overall box office collection of Karthikeya 2 is Rs. 30.20 (all languages). The film is expected to do well in its second weekend.

starrer Thiruchitrambalam takes a good start at the box office

Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam was released yesterday. The film also stars in the lead role, and it has received a fantastic response from critics and audiences. On day one, the movie took a good start at the box office and collected Rs. 8.25 crore. Well, after looking at the positive reviews and the word of mouth, one can surely expect the movie to show a good jump at the box office over the weekend.