From ’s never-before-seen action avatar in NBK107 to ’s Bheemla Nayak trailer release date announced, many interesting things took place in the South film industry today. The celebs down South have a huge fan following, and their fans are always eager to know about their favourite stars and their films. So, if you missed some important updates about South movies and celebs, don’t worry; we are here with a round-up of what happened today in the South film industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna to be presented in a never-before-seen action avatar in his next with Shruti Haasan [EXCLUSIVE]

NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna to be presented in a never-before-seen action avatar in his next with [EXCLUSIVE]

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK107 went on the floors recently. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, and today, BollywoodLife Exclusively got some interesting details about the movie. A source has told us that Balakrishna will be presented in a never-before-seen action avatar.

Project K: and FINALLY shoot together; here’s what the two stars have to say about each other

Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The film also stars in the lead roles, and recently Big B and Prabhas shot for the movie for the first time. Both the stars took to social media to praise each other.

Pawan Kalyan and starrer Bheemla Nayak trailer release date out

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is all set to release on 25th Feb 2022. The makers today revealed that the much-awaited trailer of the movie will be out on 21st Feb 2022.

First look of starrer Shaakuntalam to be out soon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look of her film Shaakuntalam. Finally, today it has been revealed that the first look of ’s directorial will be unveiled on 21st February 2022. The movie also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu gets postponed

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu was slated to release on 25th February 2022. However, the film has been postponed to 4th March 2022. Sharwanand took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.