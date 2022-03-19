From the whopping budget of and Jr NTR starrer RRR to the second single of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast titled Jolly O Gymkhana, many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. It's the weekend and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite stars and their films. But, don’t worry; BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Beast song Jolly O Gymkhana: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s groovy number is catchy; fans call it 'a visual treat'

RRR: SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan-Junior NTR film way MORE expensive than ; AP minister shares details

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, , and is all set to release on 25th March 2022. Today, it was revealed that the movie has been reportedly made on the budget of Rs. 400 crore which makes it more expensive than the Baahubali franchise.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-ss-rajamoulis-ram-charan-junior-ntr-film-way-more-expensive-than-baahubali-ap-minister-shares-details-2030587/

James box office collection day 2: 's swansong mints a whopping amount on Friday

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James has been making a mark at the box office. In two days the film has collected Rs. 45 crore which is excellent. Clearly, the film is heading to a great weekend.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/james-box-office-collection-day-2-puneeth-rajkumars-swansong-mints-a-whopping-amount-on-friday-2030676/

Beast song Jolly O Gymkhana: Thalapathy Vijay and ’s groovy number is catchy; fans call it 'a visual treat'

The second single from the film Beast titled Jolly O Gymkhana has been released. The track features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, and fans of the actors are loving the song.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/beast-song-jolly-o-gymkhana-second-single-from-thalapathy-vijay-pooja-hegdes-film-released-fans-call-it-groovy-and-fun-2030844/

gets an international action director for Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a couple of interesting projects lined up and one of them is Yashoda. The makers of the film have roped in international action director, Yannick Ben, for the movie. They tweeted, “Our exciting Action Thriller #Yashoda is getting bigger! Crucial action sequences by @YannickBen2 underway!”

Nani all set to give an update on Dasara

Shyam Singha Roy star Nani has many films lined up and one of them is Dasara. The actor today gave a hint that tomorrow an update about the movie will be given. He tweeted, “First look ? A glimpse ? Or both ? Tomorrow 11.34AM :) #DASARA.”