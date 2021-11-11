19YearsForPrabhas: Fans give a hilarious twist to the trend; connect it with 'Single's Day' – view tweets

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, has completed 19 years in showbiz as his debut film Eeswar released on November 11, 2002. Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, the film also featured Sridevi Vijaykumar, and Siva Krishna in key roles. While fans are celebrating this milestone of 'Darling' on social media', users have also given a hilarious twist by connecting it with 'Single's Day'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Happy Birthday, Prabhas: From Radhe Shyam to Spirit – The Baahubali star to shatter records with these pan-India biggies

19 years ago, an uncut gem was unearthed. Telugu Film Industry gives it first cut, Indian Film Industry gives it proper polish and whole world wear it at their heart now.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, which is set to hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. As per the reports, the film is made on the insane budget of Rs 350 crore.