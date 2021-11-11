19YearsForPrabhas: Fans give a hilarious twist to the trend; connect it with 'Single's Day' – view tweets

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas has completed 19 years in showbiz as his debut film Eeswar released on November 11, 2002. Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, the film also featured Sridevi Vijaykumar, Revathi and Siva Krishna in key roles. While fans are celebrating this milestone of 'Darling' on social media', users have also given a hilarious twist by connecting it with 'Single's Day'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Happy Birthday, Prabhas: From Radhe Shyam to Spirit – The Baahubali star to shatter records with these pan-India biggies
On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, which is set to hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. As per the reports, the film is made on the insane budget of Rs 350 crore. Also Read - 5 films rejected by Prabhas that went on to become blockbusters of Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other stars' careers
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.