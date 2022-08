From Mahesh Babu gearing up for his Hindi film debut to the truth behind Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship to Naga Chaitanya’s reaction when asked about Sobhita Dhulipala; many South films and celebs made it to the headline today. If by chance, you missed an update about your favourite star or his/her movies, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's emotional moment at Lollapalooza moves Armaan Malik; fans thank him for the shout-out

Mahesh Babu set to eat his own words; gearing for Hindi film debut with THIS director? [Exclusive]

A few months ago, was in the news for his statement “Bollywood can’t afford me.” Now, reportedly, the actor is gearing up for his Hindi film debut, and that too with one of the greatest directors in the Indian film industry.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/mahesh-babu-set-to-eat-his-own-words-gearing-for-hindi-film-debut-with-ss-rajamouli-film-exclusive-latest-telugu-film-news-2144963/ Also Read - After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens target Akshay Kumar's film; trend 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' for THIS reason

Pushpa 2: 's hefty fee plus 33 per cent profit share totally unfavourable for producers? [Read Report]

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The directorial stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and now, reportedly, the actor and the filmmaker have cracked a deal which unfavourable for producers.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-2-allu-arjuns-hefty-fee-plus-33-per-cent-profit-share-totally-unfavourable-for-producers-read-report-entertainment-news-2145337/ Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case gets a fresh twist; 'Undisclosed court documents' hint at actors' erectile dysfunction and more shocking deets

Advertisement

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship truth is out; check shocking details

and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship has been in the news for the past many months. Their gestures toward each other also hint that they are in love. However, a recent report suggests that the couple broke up two years ago.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-star-vijay-deverakonda-and-rashmika-mandannas-relationship-truth-is-out-check-shocking-details-entertainment-news-2145525/

Naga Chaitanya gives an awkward reaction when quizzed about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala

More than his movies has been in the news for his personal life. Recently, in an interview, when he was asked about his rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor gave an awkward reaction.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/naga-chaitanya-gives-an-awkward-reaction-when-quizzed-about-rumoured-girlfriend-sobhita-dhulipala-2145649/

Kannada actor Chandan Kumar issues clarification after being attacked on the sets of Telugu show; fans rally in support

A video of Kannada actor Chandan Kumar from the sets of his Telugu show Srimathi Srinivas went viral in which he was being attacked by the crew members of the show. Chandan recently organised a press conference to clarify what had exactly happened.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/kannada-actor-chandan-kumar-issues-clarification-after-being-attacked-on-the-sets-of-telugu-show-fans-rally-in-support-south-news-and-gossip-2145130/