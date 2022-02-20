From producing ’s Thalaivar 170 to 's daughter Sitara grooving to Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Kalaavathi, many interesting things took place in the South film industry today. It’s a Sunday, so you might have missed some important updates about South films and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the South film industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth starrer to be produced by Boney Kapoor? The filmmaker BREAKS silence

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara breaks the internet with her groovy video of her papa's Kalaavathi song

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. A few days ago, a track titled Kalaavathi from the film was released, and recently, actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara grooved to the track.

Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth starrer to be produced by Boney Kapoor? The filmmaker BREAKS silence

It was reported this morning that Boney Kapoor will be producing Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 170. So, Kapoor took to Twitter to clarify whether he will be producing the film or not.

KGF: Chapter 2, Jersey, Beast – Which film will win the box office race? The audience verdict is out [View Poll Results]

BollywoodLife had done a poll in which we had asked our readers whether which film releasing on 14th April 2022 will win the box office race. The poll results are out, and the South biggies, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast have beaten starrer Jersey.

Kiran Abbavaram starrer Sebastian P.C. 524 gets a new release date

Kiran Abbavaram starrer Sebastian P.C. 524 was slated to release on 25th February 2022. But, the movie has been postponed and it will now hit the big screens on 4th March 2022. The movie will be clashing with Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Vignesh Shivan to direct Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a picture on Instagram with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captioned it as “A caption can’t explain how I felt when I met my role model ! My icon ! My Hero ! :) A nice story of me meeting him , getting to say “action “ and directing him coming up soon :) This moment ! Made me feel … #lifeisbeautiful Thanking the universe for making this happen :).” Well, after reading the filmmaker’s caption everyone is wondering whether Shivan will be directing Dhoni in a film.