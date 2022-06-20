Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon, Naga Chaitanya finds new love, Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable and more

From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's honeymoon pictures to Naga Chaitanya finding new love, to Swathi Sathish's root canal going horribly wrong, here are all the trending South news of the day...