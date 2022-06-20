From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Thailand honeymoon pictures to Naga Chaitanya’s new love to Swathi Sathish’s unrecognisable picture going viral; many South celebs and films made it to the headlines today. You might have missed an important update about your favourite South star or a movie, but don’t worry; we are here with a round-up of all that happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of all the trending South news of the day… Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan are lost in love while honeymooning in Thailand [View Pics]

has found LOVE in Sobhita Dhulipala post his divorce with ? Insider reveals details

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways last year. Now, there are reports that Chaitanya has found new love and she is none other than Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. An insider gave deets about it to Pinkvilla.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan are lost in love while honeymooning in Thailand [View Pics]

After getting married and taking blessings at Tirupati, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan headed to Thailand for their honeymoon. Vignesh shared the pictures of the same on social media and they have gone viral…

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli to get killed in 's starrer; shocking plot theories viral

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited upcoming films. Multiple reports about the film are doing the rounds, and now, a recent report suggests that Rashmika’s character Srivalli will be killed in the movie.

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal goes horribly wrong; looks unrecognisable [View Viral Pic]

A picture of Kannada actress Swathi Sathish has gone viral on social media in which her face is swollen. Reportedly, this has happened with her after a root canal surgery.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: RRR star joins 's film [Deets Inside]

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being shot in Hyderabad right now. The film has been in the news for multiple reasons because of the casting. And now, reportedly Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo in the film.

