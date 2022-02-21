starrer Valimai first movie review out, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna set to marry Liger star this year, and , Shaakuntalam First Look Poster, sends home cooked food and many interesting things took place in the South film industry today. It’s a Monday, so you might have missed some important updates about South films and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the South film industry. So, below is the list of trending South news of today… Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna slays in oversized sweatshirt and denim shorts; ‘Teri Jhalak Asharfi,’ go fans – watch

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna set to marry Liger star Vijay Deverakonda this year? Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to marry Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s a list of South stars who tied the knot with their co-stars

Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly said to be dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. According to the reports, the couple are planning to get hitched soon. They are planning to take their relationship to the next level and be Mr and Mrs. Well, these are just rumours and there is no confirmation as such. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Ravi Singh, Amitabh Bachchan's Jitendra Shinde and more: Annual salaries of celeb bodyguards will leave you questioning your bank balance

Project K: Prabhas sends Amitabh Bachchan home-cooked food

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thank Prabhas for the home-cooked food, but Big B found one thing indigestible. He tweeted, "Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu imbibed this habit due to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021. In a throwback video, she can be heard saying that she started going to the gym because of Naga. While responding to a fan on Instagram, she revealed, "I will tell you a big secret. So, you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay, because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too."

Shaakuntalam First Look Poster OUT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in a white costume and she was seen seated in the middle of a jungle with wild animals around her. Sharing the look on social media, she wrote, "Presenting...Nature’s beloved....the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam".

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai's first movie review out

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai will release on 24 February and the first review is now OUT! Recently, Ajith hosted a special screening for his parents, and reportedly after their positive reactions, Boney decided to release the film on a big scale. Filmmaker H Vinoth spoke to Chennai Times shared details about the upcoming film and said, “Ajith sir told me, ‘I feel proud to have done this film. I’m going to screen this film for my mom and dad, and my family, as I feel like a proud son after having made this film.’ He has screened it for them, and it was only after seeing their response that our producer decided to release it in a big way in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada."

