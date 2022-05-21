From teaser of starrer to and ’s pictures from Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotional event; many South movies and celebs have made it to the headlines today. It’s a weekend and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movie. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round up of what all happened today in the South film industry. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi opens up on doing Bigg Boss 16, MaAn fans make a shocking demand from Anupamaa-Anuj and more

Mohanlal unveils the teaser of Alone on his birthday

It's Mohanlal's 62nd birthday today, and the Malayalam superstar took to Twitter to share the teaser of his upcoming film Alone. Well, fans of the actor have loved the teaser, and they can't wait to watch the film.

Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh’s pictures from Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotional event go VIRAL

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata released on 12th May 2022, but still, the promotions of the film are going on. Recently, an event was organised in Hyderabad, and Mahesh Babu and Keerthy's pictures from the event went viral.

takes legal action against the couple who claimed he is their biological son

An elderly couple in Mumbai claimed that Dhanush is their biological son. Now, the actor has taken a legal action against the couple.

shares stills from the sets of Viduthalai

Vijay Sethupathi has multiple projects lined up and one of them is Viduthalai. Recently, Vijay took to Twitter to share some stills from the sets. He tweeted, “#Viduthalai - Shooting on full swing.” Check out the pictures below…

Vikrant Rona: Ra Ra Rakkamma song featuring to be out soon

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona. The song Ra Ra Rakkamma featuring the actress will be out soon. Jacqueline took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. “Welcome Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times #RaRaRakkamma lyric video on Kannada - 23 May - 3:05 PM Hindi - 24 May - 1:05 PM Telugu - 25 May - 1:05 PM Tamil - 26 May - 1:05 PM Malayalam - 27 May - 1:05 PM #VRonJuly28.”