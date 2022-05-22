From Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 to Adivi Sesh’s Major ticket price to ’s stunning picture; many south films and celebs have made it to the headlines today. It’s Sunday, and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite South star and their movie. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. So, below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo trailer launch: Karan Johar tries to touch Anil Kapoor's feet; veteran actor's EPIC reaction is winning hearts [Watch Video]

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms he is directing Thalapathy 67

Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of Thalapathy 66, and there were reports that Thalapathy 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed that he is directing the movie. Lokesh and Vijay had earlier teamed up for the 2020 release Master which was a super hit at the box office. Also Read - TOP TV News: Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of infidelity, Sunil Grover aka Gutthi attends Cannes 2022 but with twist and more

Adivi Sesh OPENS up about the ticket prices of Major

When a big-budget film releases, makers tend to increase the ticket prices. However, the makers of Adivi Sesh starrer Major have decided to keep normal rates. While talking to his fans on Twitter, Adivi said, “#MajorOnJune3rd will have NORMAL prices because it’s an Extraordinary Story for Normal people.” The movie is all set to release on 3rd June 2022. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan and more; best and worst outfits that actresses wore at the film festival

#MajorOnJune3rd will have NORMAL prices because it’s an Extraordinary Story for Normal people :) #AskSesh https://t.co/v2kpH9B4vc — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) May 21, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s stunning picture takes the internet by storm

There’s no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the South film industry. Recently, the actress shared a picture on Instagram in which only her eyes are visible and it’s a beautiful picture. She captioned it as, “Half the story.” Check out the picture below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Prashanth Neel gets , Jr NTR and Yash together

Prashanth Neel directed Yash starrer KGF 2, he is currently helming Prabhas starrer Salaar, and the filmmaker will direct Jr NTR in NTR31. And now, he has got all three actors together. Well, before you start thinking that it’s for a movie, let us tell you that Neel has updated his Facebook profile’s cover and has uploaded a collage of all three actors’ posters. Check it out below…

Vishal starrer Laththi gets a release date

Vishal will next be seen in Laththi, and today the actor took to Twitter to share a poster of the film and make an announcement about the release date. He tweeted, “Get ready to witness #Laththi in theatres worldwide from #August12th 2022. Stay tuned for my Chapter Of #Enmity. #LaththiCharge #LaththiFromAug12.”