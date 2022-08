From Vijay Deverakonda reacting to what he would do if Liger flops at the box office to Rashmika Mandanna hoping for a stronger role in Pushpa 2 to interesting deets about Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s movie; many South films and movies made it to the headlines today. In case, you missed some important news about your favourite star, don’t worry as we are here with a round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Liger song with ‘rape dialogue’, Arjun Reddy ‘misogyny’ and more; a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s controversies

Liger: Here's what Vijay Deverakonda will do if his film with flops at the box office

and Ananya Panday are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of their film Liger. Recently, Vijay opened up about what he will do if the movie fails to make a mark at the box office.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-heres-what-vijay-deverakonda-will-do-if-his-film-with-ananya-panday-flops-at-the-box-office-bollywood-entertainment-news-2164195/

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to have impactful and stronger role in starrer? Here's what the actress has to say

Rashmika Mandanna impressed one and all with her performance as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. Now, her fans want an impactful and stronger role for her in Pushpa 2, and the actress also hopes for the same.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/pushpa-2-rashmika-mandanna-to-have-impactful-and-stronger-role-in-allu-arjun-starrer-heres-what-the-actress-has-to-say-entertainment-news-2164311/

Prabhas' spy thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand to go on floors on THIS date?

has many interesting films lined up, and now, there are reports that the actor will be collaborating with Siddharth Anand for a pan-India film. Reportedly, the movie will go on the floors next year.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/prabhas-spy-thriller-with-pathaan-director-siddharth-anand-to-go-on-floors-on-this-date-south-news-and-gossip-2164580/

starrer The Ghost’s news poster makes netizens wonder if has a cameo in it

Nagarjuna will next be seen in The Ghost which is slated to release on 5th October 2022. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a great response. Now, today, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film, and netizens wonder if Mahesh Babu has a cameo in it. Check out the tweet below…

Mahesh kani guest role ah..? — Sathya Naidu JSP? (@MegaSathyaK) August 23, 2022

Saakini Daakini Teaser: , Nivetha Thomas’ action avatar impresses fans

The teaser of Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas starrer Saakini Daakini was released today. The teaser has grabbed everyone’s attention, and it is the perfect mixture of action and comedy. Check out the teaser below…