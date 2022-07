From Rashmika Mandanna excitedly announcing the release date of her Hindi debut Goodbye to Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You getting a disastrous response at the box office on day one; many South films and celebs have made it to the headlines today. It’s the weekend, so you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movie. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty loses his calm over Pratik Sehajpal; WARNS him to NOT break rules

Rashmika Mandanna all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye

Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. But, the release date of the film has been pushed multiple times. Now, the actress took to Twitter to announce that Goodbye will mark her Hindi debut. She tweeted, “I finally get to say this My Hindi debut film - GOODBYE! with @SrBachchan sir @Neenagupta001 ma’am #VikasBahl and a maaaaaad cool cast @pavailkgulati #SahilMehta #abhishek and so many such amazing actors and technicians .. Is releasing on October 7-2022.” Also Read - BTS In The Soop Friendcation: Park Seo-joon gives Kim Taehyung aka V a perfect nickname; does ARMY approve of it? KNOW HERE

I finally get to say this ?

My Hindi debut film - GOODBYE!? with @SrBachchan sir ? @Neenagupta001 ma’am ? #VikasBahl

and a maaaaaad cool cast @pavailkgulati #SahilMehta#abhishek and so many such amazing actors and technicians .. ?❤️

Is releasing on October 7-2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/6HnxtA9891 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 23, 2022

Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You takes a very dull start at the box office

starrer Thank You had failed to create a good pre-release buzz. The trailer and the songs didn’t grab the attention of the audience, and it even received mixed reviews. Now, coming to box office, according to Sacnilk, the movie on its day one collected Rs. 2.30 crore which is really bad. The film isn’t heading anywhere from here, and it’s a flop. Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans are utterly upset with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's less screen time; trend 'Anuj is hope' demanding for more [VIEW TWEETS]

Advertisement

Shankar’s new plan for RC15 and ?

Shankar is currently busy with the shooting of starrer RC15. The filmmaker’s movie Indian 2 with was put on hold, but according to Telugu360, the film is back on track. The portal has reported that Shankar is planning to simultaneously shoot RC15 and Indian 2. He plans to shoot RC15 for 10 days and Indian 2 for 10 days every month.

Nayanthara praises the trailer of ’s Good Luck Jerry

Nayanthara has starred in many interesting films including Kolamaavu Kokila. The 2018 release is remade as Good Luck Jerry with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, Nayanthara praised the trailer of the film. She said, “Kokila is so close to my heart, and watching the Good Luck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!”

On ’s birthday, the makers of Vaadivaasal shares a special footage

Suriya celebrates his 47th birthday today. The actor has a couple of films lined up and one of them is Vaadivaasal. So, today on the National Award-winning actor’s birthday, the makers of Vaadivaasal have shared special footage. Check out the tweet below…