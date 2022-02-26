Trending South News Today: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Ajith's Valimai rule box office; Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao On Duty teaser to release on THIS date and more

From the box office collection of Bheemla Nayak and Valimai to teaser release date of Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty, here's everything you need to know about the South film industry today.