and starrer Bheemla Nayak, starrer Valimai, 's Rama Rao On Duty, and many more South films and celebs were in the news today. It's the weekend, so during the day if you missed some big news from the South film industry, don't worry; we are here with the round-up of what happened in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Below is the list of trending South news that happened today.

Bheemla Nayak box office collection day 1: Rana Daggubati shares a heartwarming note as Pawan Kalyan film takes BUMPER opening

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The movie has collected more than Rs. 50 crore (gross) worldwide on day 1 which is excellent. Telugu moviegoers surely love to watch films in theatres.

Read Full Story Here:https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/south-news-and-gossip-bheemla-nayak-box-office-collection-day-1-rana-daggubati-shares-a-heartwarming-note-as-pawan-kalyan-film-takes-bumper-opening-2017148/

Valimai box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer continues to do well at the ticket window

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai took the box office by storm on day 1. But, it showed a drop on day 2. In two days the film has collected Rs. 87.94 crore (gross) worldwide.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/valimai-box-office-collection-day-2-ajith-kumar-starrer-records-2nd-highest-non-holiday-day-two-in-tamil-nadu-2017352/

completes 12 years in the industry; shares, ‘Hoping my love story with Cinema never ends’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and starrer was released on 26th Feb 2010. It was Sam’s first film, so the actress today completed 12 years in the industry. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts about it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/samantha-ruth-prabhu-completes-12-years-in-the-industry-shares-hoping-my-love-story-with-cinema-never-ends-2017288/

Teaser of Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao on Duty to be out on THIS date

After , Ravi Teja will next be seen in Rama Rao on Duty. Today, the actor took to Twitter to inform his fans that the teaser of the movie will be out on 1st March 2022. The movie will either release on 25th March or 15th April.

Makers of Yashoda celebrate 12 years of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the industry

Above you read that Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 12 years in the film industry. The actress is currently shooting for her film Yashoda, and the makers celebrated Sam’s special day on the sets.