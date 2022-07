From Santanu Hazarika opening up about his wedding plans with Shruti Haasan to Vijay Deverakonda on why he is hiding his relationship status to a new poster of Dhanush starrer Vaathi being unveiled, many South celebs and films have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important news about your favourite star or his/her films, but don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Athiya Shetty shares a polaroid pic of KL Rahul and her with a sweet caption

Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika opens up on wedding plans with the Salaar actress

is currently dating Santanu Hazarika. Their social media PDA is loved by one and all. Recently, Santanu in an interview opened up about their wedding plans. So, are we going to hear the wedding bells soon?

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/shruti-haasans-boyfriend-santanu-hazarika-opens-up-on-wedding-plans-with-the-salaar-actress-entertainment-news-tollywood-movies-news-gossip-2139390/

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he is hiding his relationship status with Rashmika Mandanna; says, 'The day I will get married...'

and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship has been in the news for the past couple of years. But, the two have maintained that they are just good friends. Now, Vijay has opened up about why he has decided to hide his relationship status.

Read Full Story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-star-vijay-deverakonda-reveals-why-he-is-hiding-his-relationship-status-with-rashmika-mandanna-says-the-day-i-will-get-married-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-2139974/

Dhanush to keep Hollywood on hold after tasting success with The Gray Man; dives headlong into Telugu debut [Character Details Inside]

made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man. He has been getting positive reviews for his performance in the film. But now, he has turned his ways toward his next film Vaathi which is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and will be releasing in Telugu as Sir. The first look of the film has been released today.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/dhanush-to-keep-hollywood-on-hold-after-tasting-success-with-the-gray-man-dives-headlong-into-telugu-debut-vaathi-sir-character-details-inside-latest-telugu-film-news-2139961/

Koffee With Karan 7: , finding Vijay Deverakonda hot is a part of 's new narrative? KRK does a big reveal

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are quite happy as he has become the talk of the town thanks to his multiple mentions in Koffee With Karan 7. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and , all three actresses spoke about Vijay in KWK7. Kamaal R Khan says that it’s Karan Johar’s plan to have Vijay’s name mentioned in the episodes as he is doing a film with him.

Read Full Story: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/koffee-with-karan-7-sara-ali-khan-janhvi-kapoor-finding-vijay-deverakonda-hot-is-a-part-of-karan-johars-new-narrative-krk-does-a-big-reveal-entertainment-news-2139747/

Jr NTR launches the trailer of Kalyanram Nandamuri starrer Bimbisara

Kalyanram Nandamuri starrer Bimbisara is all set to release on 5th August 2022. Today, the trailer of the film was released and Jr NTR took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Another peek in to the grand world of #Bimbisara. A big screen experience awaits you on August 5th. https://youtu.be/aosg9hapID4.”