From Drishyam 3 producer confirming that there will be the third instalment of Mohanlal starrer to Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger falling flat at the box office; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. It's a Sunday, and if by chance you missed some important news and update about your favourite star, don't worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day…

Drishyam 3: Producer CONFIRMS third instalment of Mohanlal starrer; elated fans say, 'George Kutty is Back'

While there have been reports about Drishyam 3 doing the rounds, the producer of the franchise Antony Perumbavoor recently confirmed that the third instalment of starrer is on the cards. Well, fans of the Malayalam star can’t wait for it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/drishyam-3-producer-confirms-third-instalment-of-mohanlal-starrer-elated-fans-say-george-kutty-is-back-tamil-telugu-malayalam-movies-entertainment-news-2169170/

Liger box office collection day 3: Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer falls flat, but Hindi version stays stable

The Telugu version of Liger has done disastrous business at the box office in three days. The Hindi version has been stable but on the lower side. The film in three days has collected Rs. 30.60 crore at the box office and it’s a flop.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/box-office/liger-box-office-collection-day-3-telugu-version-of-vijay-deverakonda-ananya-panday-starrer-falls-flat-but-hindi-version-stays-stable-entertainment-news-2169173/

Jawan: charges a WHOPPING amount to star in 's film? [Read Deets]

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the South star is getting a whopping amount to star in the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/jawan-vijay-sethupathi-charges-a-whopping-amount-to-star-in-shah-rukh-khans-film-read-deets-entertainment-news-2169455/

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda meets Mumbai theatre owner who called him 'arrogant' and 'anaconda' over his statement on boycott trends

A few days ago, a theatre owner and called Liger star Vijay Deverakonda 'arrogant' and 'anaconda' because of his statements on boycott tend. Recently, Vijay met the theatre owner to clear misunderstandings.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/liger-vijay-deverakonda-meets-mumbai-theatre-owner-who-called-him-arrogant-and-ananconda-over-his-statement-on-boycott-trends-2169527/

Chiyaan Vikram’s uber-cool avatar during Cobra promotions goes viral

Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with the promotions of his film Cobra. Recently, he was in Hyderabad for the promotion of the film and the actor looked very handsome in the uber-cool avatar. His fans are going gaga over his look. Check out the pictures below…