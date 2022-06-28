From Prabhas, Nani, and Dulquer Salmaan’s picture with Amitabh Bachchan going viral to a new addition in the cast of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2; many South films and celebs have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important news about your favourite star or his/her movies. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news today… Also Read - Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra gets candid on how he coped after a flop Bollywood debut

South stars , Nani, and meet

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his movie Project K. He recently met South stars Prabhas, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, and KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel. The megastar took to Twitter to share the picture, and it has gone viral.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/amitabh-bachchan-with-prabhas-nani-salman-khan-with-ram-charan-and-more-pictures-of-bollywood-superstars-with-south-stars-that-went-viral-entertainment-news-2113345/

Pushpa The Rule: This South superstar to play an important role in -Rashmika Mandanna's film

Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited pan-India films. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been in the news for many reasons, and recently, a report stated that a South star is all set to join the cast of the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/south-news-and-gossip-pushpa-the-rule-this-south-superstar-to-play-an-important-role-in-allu-arjun-rashmika-mandannas-film-2113147/

Prabhas starts the new schedule of Salaar

Well, in the picture with Big B, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel were seen in the same frame as reportedly the new schedule of the Salaar has kickstarted in Hyderabad today. According to reports, many important scenes will be shot in this schedule, and even will be joining the team for the shoot.

After , meets and his wife Upasana Kamineni

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan along with his Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-stars, and Venkatesh, visited Ram Charan’s house. Now, today, Aamir Khan went to Ram’s house. The RRR actor’s wife took to Twitter to share the picture.

Prashanth Neel OPENS Up about Yash starrer KGF 2

After KGF and KGF 2, moviegoers are now waiting for KGF 3. While there have been multiple reports about the third instalment of the film, recently while talking to Galatta Plus, Prashanth Neel said, “KGF Chapter 3 is possible. Cinema is the major force behind the success of KGF2. People have accepted the KGF world.”