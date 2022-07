From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna praising ’s Liger song Waat Laga Denge to Anushka Shetty gaining weight for her next; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. You might have missed an important update about your favourite star or his/her film. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Liger: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna praise Vijay Deverakonda's new song Waat Laga Denge; actor's reaction will win your heart

Liger: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna praise Vijay Deverakonda's new song Waat Laga Denge; actor's reaction will win your heart

starrer Liger is all set to release on 25th August 2022. The makers today released the track Waat Laga Denge from the film, and it has grabbed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna’s attention. The actresses has praised Vijay’s track.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/liger-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-rashmika-mandanna-praise-vijay-deverakondas-new-song-waat-laga-denge-actors-reaction-will-win-your-heart-entertainment-news-2142064/ Also Read - Baahubali siren Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P's film co-starring Naveen Polishetty? Here's what we know

siren Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P's film co-starring Naveen Polishetty? Here's what we know

Anushka Shetty is one of the most famous actresses down South. She starred in Baahubali franchise which is one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Well, Anushka has been away from media glare and the reason behind it is said to be her weight gain.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/baahubali-siren-anushka-shetty-gains-weight-for-mahesh-ps-film-co-starring-naveen-polishetty-heres-what-we-know-entertainment-news-south-indian-actresses-2141988/ Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more: Here's how much these celebs charge for a sponsored social media post

Advertisement

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and travel in local train to beat the Mumbai traffic [View Pics]

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy with the promotions of Liger. Recently, they decided to travel in Mumbai local train to beat the traffic. Their pictures have gone viral…

Check out the pictures here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/liger-stars-vijay-deverakonda-and-ananya-panday-travel-in-local-train-to-beat-the-mumbai-traffic-view-pics-entertainment-news-2141486/

Ramarao On Duty movie review: impresses the audiences with his performance while the poor screenplay disappoints

Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao On Duty has hit the big screens today. So, if you are planning to watch the movie in theatres, you should read our review before booking your tickets.

Read The Review Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/reviews/ramarao-on-duty-movie-review-ravi-teja-impresses-the-audiences-with-his-performance-while-the-poor-screenplay-disappoints-entertainment-news-2141849/

thanks friends and family for his birthday wishes

Dhanush celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday. His friends from the industry and fans wished him on social media. So, today Dhanush took to Twitter to thank them. He also thanked his fans for all the support they have given him. Check out the tweet below…