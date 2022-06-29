From the demise of Drishyam actress Meena’s husband to being invited to the Oscar organiser's membership committee to meeting Bill Gates, many South celebs and films have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or his/her movies. But don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news… Also Read - Jennifer Winget oozes oomph as she poses in a black monokini on her Thailand vacation [View Pics]

Drishyam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar dies from lung infection; Khushbu Sundar, and more offer condolences [View Tweets]

Drishyam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away recently. He was reportedly suffering from a severe lung infection. Many South celebs like Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, and others took to social media to mourn Vidyasagar’s demise.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/drishyam-actress-meenas-husband-vidyasagar-dies-from-lung-infection-khushbu-sundar-lakshmi-manchu-and-more-offer-condolences-view-tweets-2114656/ Also Read - Meena's husband's death draws contrasting reports; Khushbu Sundar FINALLY clarifies cause of death; says, 'Be responsible...'

invited to join the Oscar committee, becomes the first Tamil actor to make it to the list

On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 397 artists and executives to join the Class of 2022. Suriya, , and are Indians who are invited to join the committee, and Suriya is the first Tamil actor to make it to the list.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/kajol-suriya-reema-kagti-join-shah-rukh-khan-vidya-balan-and-more-at-the-oscar-academy-this-year-deets-inside-bollywood-entertainment-news-2114814/ Also Read - Imlie's Fahmaan Khan, Yeh Hai Chahatein's Abrar Qazi and other TV hunks who work for very reasonable fees despite huge popularity

and meet Bill Gates

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar recently met Bill Gates, and their picture has gone viral. The actor posted on Instagram, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

reacts to wedding rumours

There were reports that Ram Pothineni is all set to get married soon to a girl who is his high school sweetheart. However, the actor has denied the reports. He tweeted, “Oh God! Stop! …it’s reached a point wherein I’m having to convince my own family & friends that I’m not getting married to any “secret high school sweetheart”! TBH,I hardly went to high school..”

Oh God! Stop! …it’s reached a point wherein I’m having to convince my own family & friends that I’m not getting married to any “secret high school sweetheart”! TBH,I hardly went to high school..?‍♂️? — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 29, 2022

SS Rajamouli launches the trailer of Happy Birthday

The trailer of , Naresh Agastya, Satya, and starrer Happy Birthday has been released and SS Rajamouli launched the trailer of the film on social media. He tweeted, “@RiteshRana ’s surreal comedy and @kaalabhairava7 ’s intoxicating music. A potent combination for a box office success. Ritesh is creating a niche for himself. Fantastic trailer. My best wishes to @Itslavanya @ClapEntrtmnt @MythriOfficial . #HappyBirthday.”