29 Years of Vijay Supremacy: Thalapathy Vijay gets the most heartwarming gift from son Jason Sanjay as he completes 29 years in Tamil cinema – view post

As the superstar completes 29 years in the Tamil film industry, it's no surprise that good wishes have poured in from all nooks and crannies of the country. However, perhaps the most warm and personal wish of all for Thalapathy Vijay has come from son Jason Sanjay as what he posted on social media has melted everyone's heart.