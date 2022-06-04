Trending South News Today: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram full HD movie leaked online, Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR called 'heart-warmingly gay' by western audience and more

From Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram being leaked to Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR getting a bizarre review from the western audience to Ananya Panday dancing on Pushpa song, here are all the trending South news of the day.