From Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram being leaked online to Jr NTR and Ram Charan's chemistry being called 'heart-warmingly gay' by the western audiences, many South films and stars made it to the headlines today. It's Friday and the weekend is going to start, so you might have missed some important news about your favourite star or his/her movie. But, don't worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day…

RRR: Western audience term and Jr NTR's chemistry 'gay'; says, 'I was right'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s chemistry as friends in RRR was one of the highlights of the film. But, did you ever think that one can give a gay romance angle to it? Well, the western audience feels that the SS Rajamouli directorial is ‘heart-warmingly gay’.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rrr-western-audience-term-ram-charan-and-jr-ntrs-chemistry-gay-ram-gopal-varma-says-i-was-right-entertainment-news-2091152/

Vikram full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more; available for free download

starrer Vikram has been released today, and the film has become the victim of piracy. Within a few hours of its release, the movie was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/vikram-full-movie-in-hd-leaked-online-on-tamilrockers-telegram-and-more-available-for-free-download-tamil-telugu-kannada-movies-entertainment-news-2091298/

Vikram: Kamal Haasan, starrer to connect to Kaithi in its sequel; Lokesh Kanagaraj planning crime cinematic universe [Exclusive]

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been getting a great response. The movie has taken the box office by storm and now, BollywoodLife has exclusively come to know some interesting deets about the sequel to the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/vikram-kamal-haasan-fahadh-faasil-starrer-to-connect-to-kaithi-in-its-sequel-lokesh-kanagaraj-planning-crime-cinematic-universe-exclusive-latest-tamil-film-news-2091982/

IIFA 2022: to set stage on fire with THIS song from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa [Watch Leaked Video]

Ananya Panday is going to perform at IIFA 2022, and a few pictures and a video from her rehearsals reveal that she is all set to dance to a song from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Well, it will be interesting to see if Ananya can beat Rashmika.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/iifa-2022-ananya-panday-to-set-stage-on-fire-with-this-song-from-allu-arjun-rashmika-mandanna-starrer-pushpa-watch-leaked-video-entertainment-news-2091996/

’s goofy pictures are loved by her fans

Samantha is one of the most gorgeous actresses down South. She is very active on social media, and recently, she shared a couple of goofy pictures on Instagram. She posted, “We had a super busy day …. Made it from the couch to the bed.” The actress’s fans love these cute pictures.